ST. LOUIS - The railway company connected to a deadly crash near Mendon in June filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday, seeking to force a number of passengers from the crash into arbitration with company attorneys.
Four people died when an Amtrak train hit a dump truck at a crossing. Since then several parties have filed lawsuits in state or federal court against the BNSF Railway Company, the company who operates the track where the crash happened, as well as the construction company that owned the dump truck.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday said all passengers on the train, when buying a ticket, had to accept Amtrak's terms and conditions, including "a mutual agreement to arbitrate any claims between the customer and Amtrak."
The lawsuit filed Tuesday also asks the court to stay all civil lawsuits on the state level. BNSF claims that because Amtrak owes the company indemnity, or protection against financial loss or burden, the arbitration agreement applies to them as well.
If the court grants BNSF its request to force arbitration, the parties who filed lawsuits against the company would have to have their case heard and decided by an arbitrator outside of court.
The lawsuit also seeks the court to halt all civil lawsuits filed at the state level, which the suit says "is necessary to effectuate an Order from this Court compelling arbitration." It further claims those seeking legal action "will be able to pursue any available remedies for their claims through arbitration, pursuant to the terms of the Arbitration Agreement."