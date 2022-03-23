COLUMBIA — Columbia's newest Schnucks location opened to customers Wednesday at 7 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The Battle Crossing store, located at 5410 Clark Lane, is the fourth Schnucks location in mid-Missouri and the chain's 112th location overall, according to a news release.
Mayor Brian Treece was at the ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside the Battle High School Jazz Band.
Thank you @SchnuckMarkets for your investment in @CoMoGov with just the 2nd grocery store north of I-70. I’m proud to help bring this to market. And I’m grateful for 65+ new @UFCW655 members who keep shelves stocked and our community fed. https://t.co/DtsD6gnxAi pic.twitter.com/0kZt9i8JCA— Brian Treece (@BNTreece) March 23, 2022
The new location focuses on fresh departments like produce, meat, seafood, deli and the bakery, according to the release. Many prepared and grab-and-go items are also available at the 48,000 square-foot store.
The store will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
📍We’re here! Our newest store, Battle Crossing, opened TODAY and we are thrilled to be serving more customers in Columbia, Missouri.🕕 Open 6a.m. to 10p.m. daily. Come visit us at 5410 Clark Lane! pic.twitter.com/ZebE8vsKmT— schnuckmarkets (@SchnuckMarkets) March 23, 2022