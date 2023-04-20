ROLLA - The UM System Board of Curators met on Thursday with their groundbreaking second nuclear research reactor leading the agenda.
The current reactor, located at the University of Missouri, has been the nation’s only supplier for a key active ingredient of a drug used to treat prostate cancer. NextGen MURR’s overall construction cost is set at $1 billion, and it is expected to be operational in 8-10 years, according to the university.
MU’s first nuclear research reactor has been operational for 56 years. Known for being the highest-powered research reactor in the U.S. academic scene, it remains the country's only provider of specific medical radioisotopes due to recent shutdowns of radio-pharmaceuticals and radioisotope facilities around the world.
NextGen MURR has reached international patients, too. In November 2022, it was also the world’s largest supplier of radioactive compounds targeting prostate cancer – Gold-198 and Arsenic-77 – with the active ingredients being shipped worldwide from Columbia’s Regional Airport.
MU’s radiotherapy capacity can manufacture radioactive compounds that can help produce drugs to fight not only prostate cancer, but pancreatic, liver and other types of cancers.
The prostate cancer treatment consists in targeted radiotherapy to tumors. According to UM System Board of Curators President Mun Y. Choi, when injected to the body, the medicine targets only the cancer cells, killing them.
“This is a really exciting technology,” Choi said. “Because of the success of projects like this, we need to be in the forefront to develop a greater capacity."
The recent supply shortage of that active ingredient in the country, followed by MU’s second nuclear research reactor’s construction plans may be an opportunity for the state of Missouri to become the country’s “epicenter for nuclear medicine,” the curators said.
That status would attract researchers, pharmaceutical firms, investors and distribution centers to Missouri, having a positive impact on the states’ economy.
More renovations needed at MU campus
The board announced that 54% of MU’s educational and general facilities are below average or at worst condition, needing renovations. This fact was presented parallel to newly approved construction projects.
Choi said the balance between both extremes can be found by measuring the conditions of the current facilities and determining whether repairs are worthy or too expensive. In which case, rebuilding is more efficient and profitable in the long run, and helps reducing the physical footprint, Choi said.
"You have seen during the past two years a significant number of buildings that were taken offline,” he said.
Still on the constructing side, Rolla’s approved "Welcome Center" is projected to bring a “groundbreaking” status to the host campus of this meeting, the board said. The center provides a place where students and parents can reunite and interact, the board said.
Choi expects it to serve as a postcard of sorts for Rolla’s campus, not only for current but for future students, too.
Increase in tuition fees, new hires and foreseen raise in salaries
All UM System four universities are slated to increase tuition fees in the next Fiscal Year, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. The board will discuss it further in May and present its final budget proposal in June 2023.
“Anticipating tuition increases would be proposed at or below inflationary levels,” Ryan Rapp, chief financial officer for UM System said.
In addition, curators announced the hire of MU Health Care’s new CEO, Ric Ransom, along with six other leadership appointments, ranging from marketing to research and innovation.
Ransom is expected to start his new position “in just a few weeks,” according to the board.
“His is coming from a very successful academic medical center at the University of Wisconsin,” Choi said. “His ability and experiences in creating partnerships with hospitals and physician’s groups universities,” among other leadership traits, make him a valuable asset to lead the MU Health Care team all the way into advancing their clinical and research missions, Choi said.
UM System’s projects having increased expenses on personnel, with raised salaries.
“On the expense side for the budget proposal that has come forth, we are planning on a salary increase poll across all of our organizations in a range of 3 to 4 percent,” Rapp said.
New $150 million projects on the way
On Thursday, a 5-year capital plan for MU, MU Health Care, Missouri S&T, UMKC and UMSL was unanimously approved, but not the allocation of the funds itself. At this stage, the board’s vote and approval only means UM System can start hiring architects and engineers to get a deeper understanding of the scope of each project.
The total cost for that stage would not surpass $6.4 million, out of the $150 million estimated for all projects in their entirety.
The reason to start acting now, Rapp said, lays on the contracts’ policies and tight deadline: they must be draw by December 2024, and the upper funding with potential to be addressed to those projects will only be available until December 2026, meaning, the UM System must take care of all preliminary and bureaucratic steps now, beforehand.
The goals of Thursday's vote on those projects was to get the initial approval so that later on, in this two-year window, they can advance on the remaining steps towards the projects’ materialization.