COLUMBIA - It's impossible to find someone in Columbia that hasn't tried Shakespeare's. Tomorrow marks half a century in which that tradition has stood.
Shakespeare's celebrated their 50-year anniversary at their south side location Saturday night, in an event which they deemed "Shake's Recess." The event consisted of a UFO-themed bounce house, dunk tank, quidditch set, four square, and plenty of other games and activities. Guests were also able to partake in a t-shirt unfreeze contest, as well as a pizza eating competition.
Shakespeare's hired a company called Party Perfectly in order to put on not only Shake's Recess, but all of their 50th celebration events. Samantha Boisclair owns that company, and she also served as today's emcee. She worked alongside her "pizza planning committee," made up of ownership and store managers, in order to bring together lots of different ideas in the Shakespeare's parking lot as Shake's Recess.
Having moved to Columbia for college 16 years ago, Boisclair understands the significance of Shakespeare's and what it means to the Columbia community.
"It's iconic. It's a landmark," Boisclair said. "The reach of this institution is really awesome. I always say like there's seven degrees to Kevin Bacon? It's like two degrees to a Shakespeare's employee."
Guests were charged entry fees into the competitions, and there was also a silent auction available. Shake's Recess was sponsored by six different local non-profits, all of whom get a split in revenue from the event.
Kurt Mirtsching says this is an event 50 years in the making. Having been involved in the company for over 90% of its existence, he says the decision to make this a charity event was an act of gratitude towards the community that has done so much for the company.
"For 50 years, Columbia has been supporting us. And we thought this would be a great way to support Columbia and tell them thank you for the past 50 years," Mirtsching said. "We're trying to throw some love back at some local charities to help them do their thing."
One of those charities was Missouri River Relief. Richard King owns Cooper's Landing, a business on the Missouri River. He works closely with the group whenever they do cleanups along the river.
"They do fantastic work along the Missouri River," King said. "They have fantastic educational opportunities for Columbia Public School kids, and for toddlers as well."
King is a Columbia native and Shakespeare's fan.
"It's been a huge part of this community," King said. "Kurt has been so loyal to Columbia. [Shakespeare's] is there all the time for all kinds of charities. And, heck, it's Shakespeare's Pizza!"
Shakespeare's had an event at their west side location in February. They plan to have one at their downtown location at some point in the future, though Mirtsching couldn't disclose quite yet what that will be.