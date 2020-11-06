Who is winning the 2020 presidential election? Below, you can watch live winner projections, electoral votes for Trump and Biden, and key races in each state from NBC News' Decision Desk.
President Donald Trump, Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen, Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins and Constitution Party candidate Don Blankenship are all on this year's ballot for President.
KOMU 8's Megan Judy breaks down the electoral college for this year's election.