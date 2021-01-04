ASHLAND - With the new year comes a new semester for K-12 students. In mid-Missouri, that looks different in each school district.
In Southern Boone County School District, students will be in-person starting Tuesday January 5.
For some students, the return to in-person classes, regardless of safety measures, is exciting. Addi Dake, a senior at Southern Boone High School, looks forward to being back with her peer.
“I want to see my friends, but I don’t want to go back to school” Dake said. “But I think they're like doing a good job of like keeping students safe in school.”
She also feels that students will benefit from being in the classroom.
“I don't really think that anybody really learns that much online” Dake said. “It’s probably for the best that we go back in school, so we actually learn.”
Superintendent Chris Felmlee wants to keep it that way.
“It’s always my goal to maintain in-seat instruction,” Felmlee said. “Over the past month or so we’ve learned some lessons from Thanksgiving and we kind of have an idea of what to expect.”
Mask wearing and social distancing when able are also required by students and faculty.
The district website includes a COVID-19 dashboard to display case numbers. It also provides tips to avoid exposure and other information such as quarantine requirements.
Felmlee says Southern Boone Schools will keep the two-week quarantine period, despite new CDC guidance.
“I just don't feel it's timely right now to adopt those less restrictive procedures,” Felmlee said. "I do look forward to the day when we can embrace those relaxed protocols especially as we see the numbers of COVID decline.”
Across mid-Missouri, districts are taking varying approaches. Jefferson City Schools, like Southern Boone, are planning to stick to in-person learning.
Columbia Public Schools voted to return to in-person instruction beginning on January 19. The next board meeting is set for January 11.
A hybrid model will be used in the Moberly School District. Guidelines on the spring semester are atop the district’s webpage. Student had the option for either virtual or seated learning.