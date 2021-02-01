COLUMBIA - According to Missouri's Show Me Strong Recovery Plan, 0.8% of the Hispanic/Latino population has started to get the COVID-19 vaccine by receiving the first dose. This is compared to 5.6% of non Hispanic/Latinos who have started their vaccine doses.
KOMU 8 spoke to Latinos in the mid-Missouri community about why most of them still have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Many do not want to inform themselves because they are basing their opinions on the rumors that exist, and they're not informed properly," said Columbia resident Claret Lopez.
Lopez is from Mexico City, but grew up mainly in Columbia.
"We need someone like [KOMU 8 News] who will take the time and explain to the entire Hispanic community what the risks are, the benefits, and why they have to be vaccinated," said Lopez.
According to a the Kaiser Family Foundation, seven out of ten Hispanic adults say they will get a COVID-19 vaccine. But only one in four Hispanic adults will wait and see how the vaccine is working for other people.
"The biggest fear I've heard in the Latino community is the fear of side effects and the fear of getting sick after the vaccine," said Lopez.
According to the KFF, most Hispanics are open to getting vaccinated, but there's still a large population of younger Hispanics who are still hesitant. Hispanic adults under 50 are split on whether getting the vaccine is a personal choice (50%) or a collective responsibility (485).
"Another problem is that Latinos who do not speak English well, connect with other Latinos who do not speak English well," said Missouri resident Maria Rodriguez-Alcalá. "So we call this a lack of social capital, because sometimes they are not connected to the resources that can give them the correct information."