COLUMBIA- 12th ranked Missouri meets 7th ranked Tennessee in the conference-opener for both schools on Wednesday night at 8 pm at Mizzou Arena. Mizzou carries a perfect (6-0) record and its highest national ranking since 2013 into the game. Entering conference play the Tigers are confident but still focused.
"It really does feel different," said senior forward Jeremiah Tilmon. "Always being the underdog and people always saying we're dogs but our record doesn't say that. I feel like this is probably the first time we've proved that we can play with anybody."
"We don't really pay attention to the media," added Tilmon. "I feel like that would throw our focus off. So we just do what we've been doing since Game 1."
Focus is important for a team that is finally realizing some of the goals that the Tigers have fallen short of the past two years. Picked to finish 10th out of 14 teams in the SEC pre-season poll, Missouri has steadily gained respect with wins over Oregon, Wichita State and Illinois. But as they embark on a difficult SEC schedule the Tigers don't want to get ahead of themselves.
"Because that's when you start getting things in your head and everything starts to drift," said Tilmon. "So we just keep things basic."
Keeping things basic means focusing on the task at hand each day and learning from past experiences. Numerous injuries and difficult losses the past two seasons have fueled Mizzou's unbeaten start to the 2020-2021 season.
"It's a good place for these guys to be in," said head coach Cuonzo Martin. "The bumps in the road that we've had, whether it's injuries, tough losses, not ready to play in games, youth, whatever it is that helps you become a good team we've been through that."
The urgency of beginning the SEC schedule makes it easier for the Tigers to maintain focus. Teams in the SEC all know each other and conference games often bring a high level of energy as teams battle each other twice per week for the next two months.
"You've got to be prepared every night. It's not an easy task no matter who you're playing," said senior guard Dru Smith. "It's two games every week. You know what you're walking in to and if you come out unprepared then you're not going to come away with the end result you want."