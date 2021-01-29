COLUMBIA - Yes, you read that right. Mizzou played eight total games before pausing their season along with the rest of the NCAA D1 Volleyball teams until the spring.
The Tigers finished their fall campaign 6-2, with their only two losses coming in the series against the #3 Kentucky Wildcats.
Mizzou came out a little sluggish to start the first set. However, All-American Kylie DeBerg kept the Tigers in it till LSU's Taylor Bannister put it away with a service ace to give LSU the first set, 25-23.
LSU jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second set, but Mizzou rallied and didn't look back. The 17th-ranked Tigers looked like themselves once more and edged out LSU in the 2nd.
Mizzou dominated the third set, recording 14 kills including one by Anna Dixon on set point to secure the third, 25-18.
But LSU wouldn't go away. They just kept battling.
The LSU Tigers again jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the fourth set. They extended their lead to as high as seven points en route to pulling even at two sets a piece, taking the fourth set 25-19.
So it all came down the fifth and final set.
The stars of the day shined down the stretch for Mizzou, with Kylie DeBerg and Anna Dixon combining for 9 kills in the fifth set to take the set 15-9 and win the season opener over LSU, 3-2.