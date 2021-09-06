COLUMBIA- Eliah Drinkwitz unofficially announced a new commitment for the 2022 recruiting class.
Anyone else doing “flips” on Labor Day?!? @CoachErikLink Flipmas season! #NewZOU22 🔥🐯🔥 pic.twitter.com/dy2czSsrha— Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) September 6, 2021
Shortly after, Valen Erickson announced he will be joining the Missouri Tigers for the 2022 season.
COMMITTED M-I-Z-Z-O-U🐅@mjohnson7672 @CoachErikLink @CoachDrinkwitz #SEC #NewZOU @recruitgfx pic.twitter.com/Btpc0jGJfw— Valen Erickson (@ValenErickson) September 6, 2021
Erickson, according to 24/7 Sports, is a 3-star prospect who plays offensive tackle for St. Rita High School in Chicago, Illinois. Mizzou made an offer to the linemen on June 18th this year.
Previously, Erickson committed to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers on July 30th of this year. He had been offered a scholarship by multiple Power 5 schools including Cincinnati and Illinois.
Missouri sits at 15th in the nation for their 2022 recruiting class according to 24/7 Sports, and have moved up to 5th in the SEC after Erickson's commitment.