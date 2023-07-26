COLUMBIA – The 2023 Mid-America Open, produced by Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT), begins Friday and will run through Sunday at Strawn Park in Columbia.
Full coverage showcasing some of the world's best disc golfers will be on the Disc Golf Network, with next-day coverage on YouTube.
Columbia locals Cynthia Ricciotti will tee off Friday morning for the women's division, with Jake Hebenheimer teeing off later in the afternoon.
Columbia Parks and Recreation says its staff and volunteers have put in great effort to make Harmony Bends Disc Golf Course a world-ranked course for both players and spectators.
Ticketed spectators can purchase items from Big Daddy's BBQ food truck and The Blue Note Beer Garden during the event. Spectators must have a credential on display at all times.