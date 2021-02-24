ORLANDO- No. 20 Mizzou softball beat No. 22 UCF this evening in an offensive shootout, stretching their win streak to four.

The Tigers got the bats going in the second inning with a deep single from Alex Honnold followed by a two-run shot by Emma Raabe. The big bats continued with a Brooke Wilmes single up the middle, brought home by another two-run homer by Cayla Kessinger. Hatti Moore followed with a solo shot of her own for good measure and Mizzou exits the second inning with a 5-0 lead.

Sophomore Jordan Weber pitched the Tigers through two scoreless inning until UCF blew it open with a three-run home run from Georgia Blair. Coach Larissa Anderson kept the sophomore in the circle and UCF capitalized. Weber walked a batter before giving up another home run, tying the game 5-5 after three frames.

Mizzou answered behind the freshman, Jenna Laird who tripled to left field. She was batted in for the go-ahead run on a fielder's choice by Wilmes.

The Tigers held onto their one run lead through three more frames to top a solid UCF, 6-5.

Up next, Mizzou goes to the South Alabama Tournament this weekend to face Middle Tennessee State twice, South Alabama, Northwestern State and SIUE in a five-game weekend. First pitch Friday against Middle Tennessee State is at 3 p.m.

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED