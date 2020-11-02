COLUMBIA- The SEC Office issued a half-game suspension for Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey, offensive lineman Dylan Spencer and defensive lineman Markell Utsey following Saturday's game against Florida.
After video review, the three players will face repercussions for fighting action during an altercation before halftime.
Each will miss the first half of Missouri's game vs. Georgia on Nov. 14, which follows a Missouri by-week on Nov. 7.
Florida Head Coach Dan Mullen has been issued a reprimand by the SEC and fined $25,000 for violating SEC bylaws governing sportsmanship.
Following the altercation Saturday, Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell were ejected for the remainder of the game for fighting. Both will serve a suspension for the first half of Florida's game against Georgia on Nov. 7.
Missouri outside linebacker Tre Williams was also ejected for a flagrant unsportsmanlike conduct foul.
"There is no place in college football for the kind of incident that took place at halftime of the Missouri at Florida game Saturday night," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "Everyone involved is responsible for meeting sportsmanship standards through each game."
Missouri lost to Florida, 41-17.
