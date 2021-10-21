COLUMBIA- Mizzou announced on Thursday that three football players have suffered season-ending injuries. The players are offensive lineman Case Cook, defensive lineman Chris Turner and defensive back Mason Pack. All three players are seniors.
Starting right guard and offensive captain Case Cook is among those who are out for the rest of the season. Cook had been in and out of the lineup, missing action against Kentucky, Southeast Missouri State and Boston College before returning for the past three games. Cook, a redshirt senior from Clem, Georgia, has been a key piece of the Mizzou offensive line since 2018 and carried a streak of 20 straight starts at right guard into the 2021 season.
Chris Turner started 25 straight games at defensive end from 2017 to 2019. In 2020 he played in all 10 games for Mizzou, registering just 7 tackles. He had 9 tackles in 6 of Missouri's 7 games in 2021 but has not picked up a sack since the 2019 season.
The injury not only ended Turner's season but also his Mizzou career. Turner later posted a message on Twitter thanking Mizzou fans for their support and saying, "I will forever bleed black and gold".
Thank You Mizzou 🖤 Forever a Tiger. pic.twitter.com/evhucIQYc9— Chris Turner (@chris_turner17) October 21, 2021
Mason Pack is an infrequently used defensive back from Springfield, MO who played primarily on special teams. He did have one tackle in Missouri's season-opening win over Central Michigan on September 4th. He play in all 10 games in 2020, picking up 6 tackles including one tackle for loss.
Mizzou did not provide any details on the season-ending injuries of each player. Since the Tigers are on a bye this week Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz only had one media availability this week, speaking on the SEC's weekly coaches conference call on Wednesday.