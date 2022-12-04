COLUMBIA - 4-star safety recruit, Marvin Burks Jr., announced he is committing to the Missouri Tigers after flipping his commitment from Ole Miss, first reported by Hayes Fawcett of On3.
BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Marvin Burks Jr. has Flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to Missouri!The 6’2 195 S from Saint Louis, MO had been committed to the Rebels since October.https://t.co/buoxvhoawY pic.twitter.com/Z6BhQLWveI— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 4, 2022
Burks Jr. attends Cardinal Ritter College Prep and helped lead the Lions to the MSHSAA Class 3 State Championship. Ritter defeated Reeds Spring for the class 3 title 46 to 7 on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Missouri head coach, Eli Drinkwitz, and standout freshman, Luther Burden III, weighed in via Twitter on the news.
FLIPMAS #ZOU23 🔥🐯🔥 pic.twitter.com/yVaYPzlWWT— Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) December 4, 2022
Burks is the 5th 4-star recruit for Drinkwitz's 2023 class according to 247Sports.
Cardinal Ritter played in the mid-Mo area this season when the Lions defeated Helias 40-14. The game was featured on week 4 of KOMU 8 Sports' "Friday Night Fever."
Marvin Burks Jr. announced today he is flipping to #Mizzou after previously being committed to Ole Miss. Here's some action from Burks when Ritter played Helias this past fall. ⬇️🏈@KOMUsports https://t.co/fninSI7S9c— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) December 4, 2022