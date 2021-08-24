The Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big Ten and the Pac-12, announced an alliance that will bring 41 schools together on the future of college athletics and scheduling.
The alliance was unanimously supported by university officials at all 41 schools.
Main takeaway⤵️“The alliance includes a scheduling component for football and women’s and men’s basketball designed to create new inter-conference games…”AND“The scheduling alliance will begin as soon as practical while honoring current contractual obligations.” https://t.co/E5iLnmrKZC— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) August 24, 2021
The alliance includes collaboration on important issues facing collegiate athletics, including: mental health, academic experience, diversity and inclusion, gender equity and the future structure of the NCAA.
It also includes a scheduling component for football and men's and women's basketball. Athletic administration will work together to make scheduling decisions.
“The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 recognize the unique environment and challenges currently facing intercollegiate athletics, and we are proud and confident in this timely and necessary alliance that brings together like-minded institutions and conferences focused on the overall educational missions of our preeminent institutions,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said.
The announcement of an alliance comes just weeks after the SEC unanimously approved Texas and Oklahoma to move into the conference.