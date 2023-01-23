COLUMBIA - AFC Columbia has joined the Women's Premier Soccer League and will compete in the league's 2023 season, WPSL announced Monday.
AFC Columbia becomes WPSL's second expansion team in Missouri as the league expands into the Midwest, according to an AFC Columbia news release.
“This is an opportunity for the club to fulfill its mission of bringing a women’s program to Columbia for the first time, and competing in the WPSL against some of the best clubs in the Midwest just emphasizes our commitment to high-level competition,” Zach Fisher, AFC Columbia club president, said. “This is an exciting step for AFCC that was three years in the making.”
The WPSL is the longest active women's soccer league in the U.S. and has more than 125 clubs from 35 states, according to the news release.
AFC Columbia was created in 2020 and has prioritized representing both men's and women's sports in the club, it said in the news release.
“After much success last year with the Men’s MWPL teams, we are ecstatic to announce the founding of our Women’s WPSL team to extend the same opportunity to our very talented pool of female players in Central Missouri,” women’s team head coach Kurtis Boardsen said. “Competing in the WPSL is a great honor and test for the players and coaches in our area, and I think we have an opportunity to be competitive from Day 1."