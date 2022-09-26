ST. LOUIS - Albert Pujols was named the NL Co-Player of the Week alongside New York Met Pete Alonso.
It's Pujols' 14th player of the week award of all time and his second the season. On Friday night Pujols hit his 700th home run, one of only four players to do so in MLB history.
During the week Pujols had a.368 batting average, 1.084 OPS, two home runs and five RBIs.
For the second time this season... pic.twitter.com/TUfdEVLtEX— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 26, 2022
Pujols is now 4th all time in home runs. He only sits behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (765) and Babe Ruth (714).
Mr. 700, #AlbertPujols! pic.twitter.com/ccQ4DQcXV0— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 24, 2022
Pujols is also the first Dominican Republic-born player to hit 700 home runs and joins Hank Aaron as the only players to do so without a 50 home run season.