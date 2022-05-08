COLUMBIA- While many fans wait outside the gates of the softball field or tailgate with friends and family, one man and his crew are hard at work tending to the field.
Almost 30 years ago, while reading the newspaper, Jerry Cummings's wife had brought up a position she found in the paper for work.
“And when I was 32, if I remember right, my wife’s seen this job in the paper and she says well what do you think about that and I said well I don’t know but I could give it a go, so I did and almost 28 seasons later this July I’ll still be here.”
in 2010, Cummings began to feel burnt out from his groundskeeping job. However, that softball season the players and Jerry grew very close. That close connection inspired him to keep going.
“I just started going over to softball and spending a little extra time, got to know the girls and the girls got to know me and the coaching staff.”
Those players also dubbed Cummings "Jer-Bear."
“I proudly proclaim that name because that means they bought into me, I bought into them, and a lot of those ladies I’m still in contact with today, one way or another.”
Over the years Cummings also grew close to his grounds crew team members, who look up to Cummings and give great thanks to him.
One grounds crew member, Nick Stone, mentions how Cummings has helped him over the years.
“I can’t describe how much he’s helped me with my, not just school but just being here working here with not just the turf but landscape as well and he greatly helps out”.
If you arrive to the softball fields just early enough, you can catch a glimpse of Jerry Cummings taking care of the field and lending a helping hand to his crew members.