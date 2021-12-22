FORT WORTH - Redshirt Freshman quarterback Brady Cook was less than two minutes away from securing a game-winning touchdown in his first career start.
He led an 83-yard touchdown drive in 1:33, capped off with a six yard pass to Keke Chism to give Missouri a 22-21 lead late. Then some of his inexperience showed, missing a wide-open Dawson Downing on the ensuing 2-point conversion.
That left the door open for Army's offense with 1:11 left in the game.
Two 10-plus yard runs from Jabari Laws and a 15-yard face mask penalty brought the Black Knights into field goal range in quick order. Cole Talley hit the 41-yard field goal as time expired, and it was over.
The game was a tale of two halves for the Missouri Tigers.
They out-gained Army by over 100 yards through the first two frames, fueled by the legs of Brady Cook. He had 61 rush yards in the first half (finishing with 53) including a 30-yard touchdown on the first drive of the game.
For some perspective, Bazelak finished the 2021 season with -23 rushing yards (since sacks count as negative yards for quarterbacks in college), and his high for a game was just 28.
Red zone efficiency held the Tigers back. They were forced to settle for two Harrison Mevis Field goals inside the 20 yard line, and a third to end the half just outside it. Despite the lop-sided feel, Mizzou's lead was just 16 to 7 heading into the break.
Army did not let the opening pass them by.
Instead of settling for field goals, Army head coach Jeff Monken was hungry for touchdowns. He went for it on fourth and short inside the redzone on each of his first two drives of the half. Both ended in seven points for the Black Knights.
Two-Point conversion aside, Cook did a lot of things right to bring the potential for Mizzou's first bowl win since 2014.
He was efficient through the air, and kept Army's defense on its toes with his legs. He threw for 238 yards on 27/34 attempts with a touchdown, and he did not turn the ball over.
Cook was, of course, without Mizzou's single-season all-time rushing leader by his side. Eliah Drinkwitz said yesterday he would not play Tyler Badie to protect his health and draft status.
Even without him, the Armed Forces Bowl felt within reach for Mizzou until the very end. It's a tough way for the Tigers to end their season, but they competed until the very end.