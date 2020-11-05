COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 restrictions start to ease, recreational and competitive sports for all ages are trying to make a comeback.
Joey Wilmes, the sports supervisor at Columbia Parks and Recreation, said recently things have been picking up.
“But for the most part, every organization that we've had that's come in has been willing to work with us and and keep people safe and keep things here,” Wilmes said. “So I think everything's been good this year, all things considered.”
Keven Roderique, technical director and director of coaching at Sporting Columbia, said this fall season has been great.
“Fall was actually really good, I think a lot of people were surprised that we got through it,” Roderique said. “As far as the competitive side, we've had no cancellations of any events, we've had some move around a little bit. But other than that, we've been able to have a full season, on the recreational side, same thing.”
Columbia Parks and Recreation recently hosted recreational sports at the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse, such as basketball and pickleball.
The sports complex was built almost a year ago and had to close for almost three months when the pandemic started.
Wilmes said due to the closure, the Columbia Parks and Rec's revenue is down.
“I can tell you that our financials, our revenues for our fiscal year 2020 were definitely down primarily because all of our facilities were closed for the entirety of April and May and half of March, three fourths of March, so we lost out on on three months of having programming going on,” Wilmes said.
Additional recreational and competitive organizations also felt the burden of the pandemic when it initially started.
Paul Blythe is the Executive Director of Diamond Council of Columbia, which is a baseball and softball organization that is both recreational and competitive.
Blythe said they had both a summer and fall season, yet over 200 kids decided not to play.
“It was a little difficult. Some of the competitive teams just decided to take the fall off,” Blythe said. “In the spring, we lost about 225 kids to COVID. They just decided the risk wasn’t worth it to play.”
Roderique said the pandemic also hurt them financially, with not being able to play.
“Oh, absolutely. I mean, we've made adjustments to our salaries and things like that to make up for those things,” Roderique said. “We've also cut back on some of the extra stuff that we were offering or providing our players as far as, 'hey, this year, we're going to hold off on that.' And remember, we went through an entire season of no play at all.”
Other recreational leagues didn’t have the luxury of having a fall season.
Louie Nieman, a co-owner of Mid-Missouri Kickball, a recreational kickball league in Columbia, said it was tough on everyone to decide to cancel the fall season.
“Because with COVID, we didn't want to put anybody at risk, we miss our kickball community,” Nieman said. “It's tough mentally, I missed the socialization and hanging out and talking and seeing all the smiles and just having a good time and the friendly competition of mid-Missouri kickball.”
Adriana Nieman, another co-owner of Mid-Missouri Kickball, said they canceled the season because safety comes first.
“In our hearts, we knew it was right. There really wasn't a question. We knew it had to be done to keep everybody safe,” Nieman said. “This is our kickball family, and so just like you would protect your normal family, we had to protect the kickball family.”
However, leagues and organizations in Columbia are hopeful for the future as they gear up for spring registration and increased participation from the community.
Blythe said he believes the next season will be a success and that the kids live for this.
“After the way things went this year, I think we feel pretty comfortable that we're gonna get to start on time next year,” Blythe said. “It's important for the kids to have something like I said earlier to look forward to, you know, some of them live to play ball.”
Both competitive and recreational leagues across mid-Missouri are hopeful for the future as they want to see their upcoming seasons succeed.