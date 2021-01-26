Auburn got out to an early lead and fended off a second half comeback to pull off the upset of the 12th ranked Missouri Tigers 88-82.
It was a much different story than Mizzou's wire-to-wire victory over 6th ranked Tennessee Saturday night. Auburn trailed 1-0 and then took the lead for all but two stretches in the second half.
Despite the loss, Jeremiah Tilmon had another efficient outing. The double-double machine cranked out 10 rebounds and 21 points on 9-14 shooting. However, he would shoot an abysmal 3-11 from the strike which would cost the Tigers late in the game.
Foul trouble also plagued the Tigers. Xavier Pinson, Mark Smith and Drew Smith all fouled out of the game. Mark Smith and Pinson also struggled from the field going a combined 4-22 and scoring just 14 points.
Mizzou started slow, falling behind Auburn 21-9 on a put back by Chris Moore.
But Missouri went on a 26-18 run to close the half and trailed by just four going into the break.
It was a back-and-fourth battle from that point on. Behind Tilmon's strong performance, the Tigers took a 55-54 lead with just over 11 minutes to play in the game.
Auburn did not trail for long. They had not defeated a ranked team on the season before Tuesday and were hungry to take down the number 12 team in the country. Free throws by Auburn's start Freshman Sharife Cooper put Auburn back up nine with 5:32 left. Auburn never trailed from there. Cooper finished with 28 points after a slow start to the game.
With the loss, Mizzou drops to fifth in the SEC with a record of 10-3 (4-3 SEC) on the season. The Tigers take on TCU at home on Saturday at 1 pm before hosting Kentucky and Alabama next week.