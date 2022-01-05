Australia cancels Novak Djokovic visa to enter country

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois, and portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Difficult travel conditions are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&