The Tigers 37-28 win against Vanderbilt had Tyler Badie and Harrison Mevis name all over the box score. And on Monday, they received SEC player of the week honors.
The Tigers had a lot of firsts in their win against the Commodores. The Tigers won their first Power 5, road game, and SEC game Saturday, and Badie and Mevis played an important role in the win.
⚡️ @SEC Players of the Week ⚡️🙌 Tyler Badie (@showtimeshine5)🤝 Harrison Mevis (@kickerhmevis6)👉 https://t.co/DzAQTq8oT5#MIZ 🐯 🏈 pic.twitter.com/gtMHhIxRQt— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 1, 2021
Badie has been the center of the Tigers offense, and Saturday was no different. In that game, Badie set career highs in rushing (254) and all-purpose yards (294), as well as carries (31). He also had two rushing touchdowns bringing his season total to 11.
And all of those running yards pushed Badie to over 2,000 career yards (2,125), and those 254 rushing yards were the fifth-most in a single game in Missouri history.
Badie wasn't the only player that made major contributions, as Harrison Mevis contributed 12 points for the Tigers. Mevis made three field goals. He put it through the goalposts from 46,32, and 52 yards, and had hit three PAT's as well. This kept up perfection for Mevis, as he is 34-34 this season and 62-62 in his career. Saturday also kept his streak of made field goals, which is now at 19. This streak dates back to 2020.
Mevis was also named a Lou Groza Award Star of the week, an award given to kickers like Mevis in the FBS for great performances.
Harrison Mevis (@kickerhmevis6) is one of four @LouGrozaAward Stars of the Week❕ Cast your vote for Mevis as your favorite❕👉 https://t.co/dFM00Ig0XKMevis’ streak of 19-straight made field goals (dating back to 2020) now leads the nation❕#MIZ 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/G4wUfJVNG6— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 1, 2021
The Tigers head to Athens on Saturday to face the #1 Georgia Bulldogs, that game will kickoff at 11 a.m. Central Time.