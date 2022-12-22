TAMPA, Fla. - After being let go as a high school prospect, Missouri football wide receiver Barrett Banister's remarkable and unlikely journey as team captain will end Friday evening at the Gasparilla Bowl.
“I’m really thankful for everything that has happened here," Banister said. "Peaks, valleys, everything in between. It's all part of a journey that only I could have dreamed of as a kid.”
Banister joined the team back in 2017 as a walk-on, but did not see the field that year. In 2018 he saw his first major playing time late in the season, including three catches in Missouri's loss to Oklahoma State.
Banister has seen increasing importance in his role, collecting over 200 yards in all three seasons from 2019-2021. This season, Banister reached a career high in yards with 408 on 37 catches. His current 130 career receptions rank 15th in program history entering the matchup with Wake Forest.
Banister missed Missouri's regular season finale against Arkansas due to an injury. Even in the college football bowl opt-out era, however, missing Friday's game was never a question.
“I know it was important. It's important for me because, you know, you never know whenever it's going to end for you," Banister said. "I could go play for ten more years. I could never play another snap of football.”
Throughout the past couple years, Barrett has established the nickname "Third and Banister" after all of his clutch receptions, something his father Brian Banister said has built Barrett's legacy.
“From walk on to captain and, you know, inside the top 15 receptions all time and then he gets to close it out with a bowl game in Florida with all his teammates," Brian said. "I think it means a lot to Barrett.”
Even with all the ups-and-downs through six years in the program that included coaching changes, heartbreaking losses and postseason suspension, Banister is focusing on ending his Missouri career on a high note.
“I think it'd be going out on the right note and hopefully spring boarding this program, you know, to continue to grow," Banister said.
The Tigers are 0-3 in bowl games since Barrett's arrival, not including the 2020 Music City Bowl against Iowa that was canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak. They look to send their super-senior out with an encore on Friday night.