COLUMBIA - It was a good weekend for the Tigers in Columbia, South Carolina. The Tigers won 23-10 over the Gamecocks winning the Mayor's Trophy for the fourth year in a row. Drinkwitz still hasn't lost to South Carolina during his time at Mizzou.
It was also a big weekend for wide receiver Barrett Banister. Banister crossed 1,000 receiving yards in his career with Mizzou with his 28 yards on 2 receptions Saturday. It was an important milestone for himself.
"It's kind of wild honestly," Banister said. "It gets sort of the sunset tail end of your career here and you kind of look back on the stuff I've been lucky enough to do."
"I've had a lot of really good people around me, a lot of people who have supported me and encouraged me to help me get there, it's pretty cool," Banister said. "I think I'll probably think about it a little more whenever, in two months from now."
Banister wasn't done collecting achievements, Wednesday morning he was named a semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy.
According to the Mizzou Tigers website:
"The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service," is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Named after Danny Wuerffel, 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world."
Despite Banisters accolades throughout the week, he has his eyes set on Saturday's matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats.
"Every single time we play them it seems to come down to the wire," Banister said.
Banister commented on how a game against the wildcats is a good measure to see where the Tigers fit in the SEC.
"It's definitely a measuring stick game," banister said. "It's a very physical football team, it's a physical brand of football, they have a way they want to play, they like to run the ball, they like to make you beat yourself on offense."
Banister stressed the importance of playing smart football against the Wildcats.
"Turnover free football, I think that's huge for our offense," Banister said. "I think that's the biggest thing we need to continue to do."
However, the biggest thing that still needs improvement according to Banister is red zone offense.
"That's probably the biggest thing we need to continue to work on, continue to improve," Banister said.
At one point the Tigers forced a turnover in the red zone, and they came up with no points after a missed field goal from Harrison Mevis.
"That can't happen, and that's on all of us," Banister said.
Mizzou plays Kentucky at home this Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. That game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.