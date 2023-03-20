COLUMBIA- Battle could not stop Moberly's offense in the first half. White jerseys swiftly moved in and out through the field, finding an opening and making as many plays as possible.
In the first few minutes of play, Karlie McGee would finish through with a play by scoring a goal to the top right corner. It was the only goal scored for Moberly.
Battle attempted to make plays in the first half, but nothing connected. With several attempts for a goal, all were denied by goalie Mackenzie Hopper.
Late in the second half, Battel's Sarah Pugh scored one for the Spartans, tying the game and sending it to overtime. Neither team scored in the first or second overtime, moving it to Pentalty Kicks.
Moberly took the road win against Battle, final 1 (3)- 1 (2).
Moberly's next game will play home on Wednesday against Stover High School at 5 pm. Battle will look to secure its first home win against Rock Bridge at 7:15 pm.