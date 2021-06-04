COLUMBIA - After 26 years as a head varsity basketball coach, Brian Meny announced he is stepping down.
Meny has served as Battle High School's head boy's varsity coach since 2016. He was able to coach his three sons, Trae, Trevor and Tristan, while in the position. Tristan graduated from Battle this May.
In January, Meny told KOMU 8 News he was battling COVID-19 and was in the hospital for six days.
Meny made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday. Meny thanked his players, assistant coaches and parents who helped him during his time at Battle.
One chapter ends, a new one begins! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/2i9186K6aV— Coach Meny (@BrianMeny) June 4, 2021
He also thanked his wife and three sons, and his coaching friends. Meny said he was proud of what the team accomplished while he was coach, but was sad to leave the court one last time.