COLUMBIA- When Harrison Mevis booted the game-winning field goal through the uprights to complete Mizzou's comeback victory over Arkansas, the Tigers assured themselves of no worse than a .500 record in Eliah Drinkwitz's first season in Columbia. But without the calm leadership of first year starting quarterback Connor Bazelak on the drive that set up the kick, Mevis wouldn't have even had a chance at his last second heroics.
"In the quarterback room we have a list of kind of quarterback commandments," said Bazelak after the win. "One of them says, 'we don't need a celebrity quarterback we need a battlefield commander'."
Since taking the starting job, Bazelak has led Mizzou to 5 wins in 7 games and embraced his role with quiet confidence. Quarterbacks get plenty of attention, whether the person playing the position asks for it or not. Bazelak's personality naturally lends itself to the type of leader Drinkwitz wants him to be.
"He doesn't get too high or too low," said Drinkwitz. "He's in control out there. He knows what he's supposed to do and when he messes up he owns it and goes back out there and corrects it."
Bazelak's play has spoken for itself. A sign of the respect he's earning around the SEC, Bazelak won the conference's Freshman of the Week award after the Arkansas win without throwing a single touchdown pass. His efficient completion percentage, 380 passing yards and cool leadership in Mizzou's largest 4th quarter comeback in school history were convincing enough. Bazelak's goal each week is to win for his team.
"They're not looking for a guy that wants all the hype and wants to be on social media all the time and doing all that," said Bazelak. "They just really want to win games and the best way to do that is to have a guy that's kind of a field general and a tough guy that will do anything."