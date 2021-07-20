College football award watch list season continued on Tuesday with Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak seeing his name on a prestigious list. Bazelak is one of thirty quarterbacks on the Davey O'Brien Award watch list. The award goes to the best college quarterback in the country each year.
Bazelak is one of three SEC quarterbacks on the list joining Matt Corral from Ole Miss and Georgia's J.T. Daniels. Bazelak is coming off a terrific redshirt freshman season in which he took the reigns as starting QB in week 3 and passed for 2,366 yards and 7 touchdowns. Bazelak shared the SEC's Freshman of the Year Award and also earned All-Freshman honors from the conference.