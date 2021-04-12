St. Louis Post-Dispatch Columnist Ben Frederickson joined Sports Xtra to assess Mizzou's offseason rebuild through the Transfer Portal, how Cuonzo Martin's style connects with older players, what's wrong with the Cardinals, what's right with Mike Matheny in Kansas City & if the Blues are on the right track before the trade deadline.
Ben Frederickson talks Mizzou, Cards, Royals & Blues on Sports Xtra
Ben Arnet
Sports Director
I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU
