Hallsville football head coach Justin Conyers and California football head coach Seth Womack have known each other since college and played against one another for the first time as head coaches Friday.
From the field at Westminster College to the fields of Class 2 high school football. From living in the same house to living thousands of miles apart. Justin and Seth have been by one another's side for all of life's moments for 20 years.
Justin and Seth met in 2001 when Seth made his official football visit to Westminster College. Justin, newly on the football team, showed Seth around the college and took him out on the town that night, and the two sparked an instant connection.
"Coach asked me if I wouldn't mind taking this guy around and show him around campus and show him the good times, you know, college," Justin said. "Instantly, we just hit it off."
When Seth finally joined Justin at Westminster, they wound up becoming roommates in a house with four other football players in Fulton. They went on to both be captains, two-time First Team All-Conference defensemen (and one Second Team honor for Seth) and conference champions for the Westminster Blue Jays.
Seth and Justin competed with everything from lifting in the weight room to PlayStation games in their living room.
"We would start NCAA [Football] dynasty and we would play games in between every class," Justin said. "We were serious about this. If you didn’t show up and play your game within the hour, we’d simulate the game and I mean, people were getting mad about it, but we were so serious."
So serious that they began dreaming about the day they would get to play against one another in real life as head coaches.
After college, Justin and Seth coached together at Rock Bridge High School for one year in 2006 under head coach AJ Ofodile. That team went 9-1 and were the top ranked team in the state late in the season.
"That was just awesome," Justin said. "We had some great times there, and we had a really good football team the year he was there."
In the next few years, Seth and his wife moved to Oregon where he coached high school football. Justin remained in mid-Missouri coaching at Rock Bridge, Battle and eventually Hallsville, where he currently head coaches.
"His friendship meant a lot out there to me, too," Seth said. "It kind of kept me tied to this area for the last eight years."
Seth and his family lived in Oregon for eight years, but the relationship remained strong between he and Justin. The two talked frequently, whether about life or about how each of their games went that week, they even watched one another's team's game film on Hudl and shared notes and thoughts.
"In this coaching world and in this profession, it's awesome to have friends like him because you're able to lean on each other in tough times, and even in the good and the bad, and just kind of pick each others' brains," Justin said.
When the time came for Seth and his family to venture back to Missouri, he had Justin keeping an eye out for job openings in the area. When Justin received a message that the head coach at California High School was stepping down, he immediately passed the opportunity along.
Seth interviewed and took the job at California, a conference opponent of Hallsville, meaning the two would finally get to do what they had talked about 20 years ago: play against one another as head coaches of their own programs.
"Other than tell my wife, he was the first person I called," Seth said. "He said, 'Welcome' and 'I can't wait to beat you.'"
"It was kind of surreal," Justin said. "My guy is really coming back."
Teammates, roommates, best friends and now competing coaches.
After seven weeks of the high school football season, the day finally came for the two coaches to go head-to-head.
Hallsville had lead an outstanding undefeated season and came off a thrilling win over powerhouse Blair Oaks the week prior. They were in need of a win over California to stay in contention for Tri-County Conference Champions.
California came into the game with only two losses, one of those to Blair Oaks, a something to prove against a tough conference opponent.
More than the football aspect of the game, Justin and Seth came into the game with something to prove to one another as best friends and competitors.
"This is going to be a pretty special night and it's going to be a pretty emotional night I think for both of us, and unfortunately, there is one of us that's going to have to lose, but it's going to be a lot of fun and it'll be a great memory to have," Seth said in practice the week of the game.
For Justin, it was just like old times.
"It goes back to NCAA Football," Justin said. "I don't want him to beat me, he doesn't want me to beat him."
The stage was set Friday for the two on Hallsville's home grass. Justin and Seth met one another at midfield for the coin toss with an embrace before heading back to their respective sidelines and throwing on their headsets.
An early interception put California in the hole quickly. Pintos quarterback Caleb Kruger punched a touchdown in late in the first half to cut into the deficit. But Hallsville scored 22 unanswered points in the second half led by senior quarterback Tyger Cobb with a four-touchdown performance. Justin and his Hallsville squad defeated Seth and the Pintos 46-6.
The two jogged out to one another for one last hug after the horn sounded at the end of the game.
"What stinks about tonight is somebody had to lose, and that's the tough part because you never want to see a good friend that prepares hard and has his kids doing the right things and has this program turned in the right direction down there in California to have to take an L," Justin said.
The competitor in Seth was disappointed with the result, but he was happy for his longtime friend.
"We've got a great friendship and he's a real dude and, again, I'm just happy to be his buddy," Seth said. "I'm happy for him and his team. It sucks for us, but I'm proud of our kids."
At least for a year, Justin has the bragging rights over his buddy. They are both excited for the start of a rivalry for their two programs and likely to begin keeping the record between the two of them, just like they did when they were in college playing NCAA Football.