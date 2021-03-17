COLUMBIA- The Blair Oaks R-II School District announced its new District Activities Director and Assistant High School Principal for the 2021-2022 school year.

Clay Crouch was named Blair Oaks R-II School District Activities Director and the high school's Assistant Principal on Wednesday afternoon. Crouch is the currently the activities director and a physical education teacher at the Osage County R-II School District in Linn. He has served as P.E. teacher for the past five years and the past year as both a teacher and activities director. 

Crouch will replace Corey Felten, who currently serves as District Activities Director and Assistant High School Principal at Blair Oaks High School. Chris Marshall was hired as principal of the high school in late February.

