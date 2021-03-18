WARDSVILLE - The Blair Oaks Falcons are back in the state semifinals for a second straight year.
Last season, the Falcons lost in the Class 3 Semifinal against Cardinal Ritter. This year, they've been moved up to Class 4 and will take on Vashon High School on Friday at 10 a.m.
"You've got a lot to prepare for against Vashon," said Blair Oaks senior guard Jake Closser. "They're really athletic. They're really good. They can score at any time. They [guard] really well. It's going to be a tough test for us but I think we're ready for it."
The Falcons are 24-4 on the season and have won nine straight games.
"After our last loss coach got into us a little bit. Since then I think the guys have been a lot more locked in," said Closser.
"I think we've been buying into the defensive end a lot more than usual these past nine games," said junior guard Quinn Kusgen.
Kusgen wasn't the only one to credit the team's defensive commitment for the nine-game winning streak.
"We've really been hanging our hat on the defensive end," said head coach Ryan Fick. "I think our defensive intensity and energy has really improved in the last month or so. I think the guys bought in to what we were trying to do."
The Falcons understand the challenge ahead of them against Vashon. The St. Louis high school has made it to the state semifinals in five of the last six seasons.
"We've got to get ready to run. They get up and guard a lot," said junior forward Luke Northweather. "So we've got to limit turnovers and offensive rebounds. Those are the biggest things."
Coach Fick had his offense play 5-on-7 at practice this week to prepare for Vashon's high-pressure style of defense. He said taking care of the ball is a top priority Friday.
"Their pressure defense is something that we don't see day in and day out," Coach Fick said. It's hard to simulate that in practice and prepare for it. You can play 5-on-7, 5-on-8 as much as you want but it's still difficult until you get in that situation. It's difficult to understand exactly how they guard."
If Blair Oaks wins Friday, the Falcons will advance to the state championship on Saturday against Westminster Christian.
Westminster Christian advanced to the championship without having to play a semifinal game after Barstow withdrew from the tournament Wednesday night.