WARDSVILLE - Nine touchdowns is a feat that only seems possible in a video game, but Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair did it in a high school game last week.
Falcons head coach Ted LePage was not surprised by Hair producing numbers like these, because he has done it to nearly every defensive scheme.
“He’s been it, he’s seen it, he’s lived it, but more importantly what hasn’t he seen,” LePage said.
The Falcons defeated Eldon last week 71-36. Hair and the rest of the offense were able to thrive under LePage’s aggressive play calling, which involves taking what the defense gives and making them pay.
“We have the same game plan every week to take what's given to us, we did that and they had to expand their defense which opened up running lanes for Dylan, and when you open up running lanes for Dylan you’re gonna have a long night,” he said.
Hair took full advantage of the running lanes, scoring seven of his nine touchdowns on the ground.
Despite only being a junior, Hair has assumed a leadership position for Blair Oaks. LePage believes it’s from the time he’s been able to spend as starter.
“You’re talking about a player that’s a junior and who’s started 33 games, at some point it’s just the experience,” he said.
Senior guard Griffin Herst is also a key leader for the Falcons. He said he appreciates Hair’s competitiveness.
“He wants to win all the time, so if you don’t do your job out there he’s gonna help you and lead you to do the right thing,” Herst said.
The defending State Champion Falcons have high expectations for the rest of the season, but they plan on taking it one game at a time.
“We have four major goals: win the conference title, win the district title, win the state title, but most importantly go 1-0,” LePage said.
The Falcons play Friday night at Hallsville.