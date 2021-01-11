ST. LOUIS- Two days before the start of the new season the St. Louis Blues officially signed one of the NHL's top scorers. After going through training camp on a try out contract Mike Hoffman signed a one year contract with the Blues on Monday. The deal is worth $4 million.
Hoffman scored 29 goals last season for the Florida Panthers. He has scored 20 or more goals each of the past six seasons, peaking with a career-high 36 goals for Florida two years ago. Hoffman has scored 172 career goals in 493 games. The 31 year old native of Kitchener, ON has 359 career points.