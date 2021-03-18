ST. LOUIS - The Professional Women's Hockey Players Association and the St. Louis Blues announced a partnership Thursday to host a Secret Dream Gap Tour showcase and Women in Leadership roundtable.
The showcase will feature Team Adidas from Minnesota and Team Women's Sports Foundation from New Hampshire. The first game will start at 5 p.m. April 11 at Centene Community Ice Center. The second will be 6 p.m. on April 12 at the Enterprise Center.
"We are honored to host the top women hockey players in the world for the second consecutive year and have the opportunity to continue building on the success of the women's participation in the 2020 NHL All-Star Game," Chris Zimmerman, St. Louis Blues President and CEO said in a news release. "Being chosen alongside markets like Toronto, New York and Chicago makes a strong statement about the state of hockey in St. Louis, along with our commitment to the advancement of the women's game."
Organizers say three PWHPA players in the showcase have ties to St. Louis:
- Alex Cavallini, an Olympic Gold Medalist and St. Louis area resident
- Nicole Hensley, an Olympic Gold Medalist who played at Lindenwood University
- Jincy Dunne, who played youth hockey in St. Louis
The weekend showcase event also includes an on-ice girls' hockey clinic and a youth hockey Q&A with PWHPA athletes on April 10. It will also have a Women in Leadership roundtable to showcase business leaders and athletes.
Fans can sign up to receive more event information including pre-sale opportunities here. Tickets for the events will go on sale the week of March 22.