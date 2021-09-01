ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Blues announced on Wednesday that they are hanging on to one of their top young players, signing defenseman Colton Parayko to an eight year contract extension. The $52 million deal has an average annual value of $6.5 million per season.
"I can't wait to wear the Blue Note for another nine years," Parayko told stlouisblues.com. "St. Louis has been my home now for six seasons, and this is where I want to be. All the relationships I've gained, the teammates I've had, and the organization have all had a big impact on me. Winning here in 2019 was special, and I want the chance to stay here and do that again."
The new contract runs through the 2029-30 season. Parayko has 171 points in 418 career games, all with the Blues.