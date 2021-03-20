SPRINGFIELD - A pair of local teams played in the Class 4 State Semifinals on Friday. The Blair Oaks boys fell to Vashon to take third place in the state and the Boonville girls basketball team is headed to the state championship after a 48-44 win over Benton.
Blair Oaks had an early 6-2 lead, but Vashon started applying the pressure, forcing turnovers and turning them into quick points. The Wolverines ended the first quarter on a 12-1 run and led 17-7 after the 1st quarter.
The turning point of the game was when Keshon Gilbert, a UNLV commit for Vashon, dribbled the ball at half-court for the final 2:08 of the first half before knocking down a 3 at the buzzer to give Vashon a 33-14 halftime lead over Blair Oaks.
The Falcons found their offense in the 2nd half as Luke Northweather finished the game with a game-high 21 points for Blair Oaks, but Vashon had an answer for each Falcon bucket as the Wolverines won the game 69-42. VCU commit Nicholas Kern powered the Vashon offense with 14 points.
Blair Oaks was awarded thrd place as Barstow High School withdrew from the Final Four on Wednesday, causing Westminster Christian Academy to advance automatically to the state championship.
The Falcons end their season with a record of 25-5.
For the Boonville girls, it was a defensive battle in the Class 4 State Semifinal against Benton.
Boonville had a 12-10 lead after the first quarter, but there was not much scoring in the second quarter by either team.
The Pirates made only three field goals in the quarter, all of them from three-point range, including a three at the buzzer by Kennedy Renfrow. But the Pirates held Benton to one made field goal and two free throws in the quarter, extending their lead to 21-14 at halftime.
Benton started the second half on a 6-0 run as the game went back-and-forth. A three just before the third quarter buzzer put Benton on top 32-30.
Both teams continued to trade places until the final two minutes. Boonville started forcing turnovers and took care of business at the free throw line to defeat Benton 48-44.
For the game, Boonville forced a total of 33 turnovers. Jodie Bass had 18 points and Addison Brownfield had 15 points to lead the way for the Pirates.
The Pirates move onto the Class 4 State Championship game against Mount Vernon on Saturday at 4 p.m. Mount Vernon defeated Vashon in the other girls' semifinal 77-55. Lacy Stokes had 39 points for the Mountaineers.