Brad Loos previews 2022 Rally for Rhyan Game

The seventh annual 'Rally for Rhyan' will be held on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Mizzou Arena. The game began in 2016 to raise money for pediatric cancer research.
Rhyan Loos was diagnosed with stage four Neuroblastoma as a five-year-old in Oct., 2015. However, Ryan battled and fought and has been cancer free since Dec. 2016.
Despite being cancer free, Rhyan continues to have cancer screenings to ensure the cancer hasn't returned. But after her last screening, Rhyan's dad Brad Loos received incredible news.
"We got an email after we received the clear scan email," Loos said. "Saying that they no longer needed her to scan, basically saying that they feel confident enough that there is no cancer in her body."
The family can now begin seeing a future without the consistent worry of the scanning every six months.
"Now you're taking the training wheels off so to speak," Loos said. "and saying 'go live life,' it's exciting, it's a little nerve racking, but it's definitely a significant moment for our family."
You can donate by visiting rallyforrhyan.org or texting R4R to 90561 from a cell phone.