LAS VEGAS- In his last game at the NBA's Summer League, Kobe Brown had his best showing to date in a Clippers uniform on Friday. The former Mizzou star scored 35 points, eclipsing his previous career-high at Missouri of 31, and leading Los Angeles to a 102-91 victory over Philadelphia.
Brown had his best shooting performance of his four game run for the Clippers this summer. He hit 12 of 19 shots overall, including knocking down 7 of his 10 three point attempts. Brown added 8 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists and 2 blocks to his statline, showing just how far he has come in a short time with the Clippers.
"I was trying to figure out how the game is played, like the speed and the difference between college," Brown said of his early performances in Las Vegas. "And I feel like I'm settling in well so I'm trying to keep going, keep striving."
The most eye-popping part of Brown's game at the Summer League was his three-point shooting. Brown shot just 21% from beyond the arc during his junior season at Missouri. But after new head coach Dennis Gates challenged Brown to improve his outside shooting prior to his senior season, Brown responded by making 45% of his three's last year. In four games with the Clippers in Vegas, Brown made 41% of his three-pointers.
"I've just gotta keep shooting the ball," said Brown. "My coaches wanted me to keep shooting the ball no matter what, even when I was missing 3's they told me to keep shooting the ball and today was just my day."
Brown averaged 17.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in Summer League. Next he will go to training camp with the Clippers this Fall in hopes of making their opening day roster.