JEFFERSON CITY- Josh Buffington, who spent 10 years as head coach of Helias High School basketball, will take charge of Jefferson City High School's boys' basketball team, the school announced Friday.
Buffington is a 7-time Class 4 boys basketball coach of the year award winner and was an assistant coach at Missouri Baptist University for three years.
“Josh Buffington has proven to be a highly-driven, focused, and goal-oriented individual with a track record of consistently exceeding challenges,” JCHS Activities Director Chad Rizner said in a statement Friday. “His ability to form quality, long-term relationships with players and his track record of success will undoubtedly be beneficial to our JCHS student athletes.”
Buffington has a master's degree in education from Missouri Baptist University and a bachelor's degree from Hannibal LaGrange University.
He'll take over a Jays team that went 12-15 last season.