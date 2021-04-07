Romeo White, Mitchell Smith and Drew Buggs wrestle for the ball

From left, Romeo White, Mitchell Smith and Drew Buggs wrestle for the ball Tuesday at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Missouri will play Texas A&M in Columbia on Saturday.

Senior guard Drew Buggs is leaving the Mizzou men's basketball team and entering the transfer portal.  A Mizzou source confirmed the news to KOMU 8 Sports on Wednesday afternoon following an initial repot from the website VerbalCommits.com.

Buggs only spent one season with Missouri after transferring from Hawaii.  He came to Mizzou as Hawaii's all-time assists leader but only averaged 1.9 assists in 25 games as a Tiger.  Buggs played exclusively in a reserve role for Missouri but logged some significant minutes at times. He was the primary point guard in the second half of Missouri's NCAA Tournament loss to end the season, scoring 3 points and dishing out 1 assist in 22 minutes.

Drew Buggs passes to a teammate

Missouri guard Drew Buggs passes to a teammate as South Carolina forward Justin Minaya defends him Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. 

Buggs joins Xavier Pinson, Parker Braun, Mark Smith (who committed to Kansas State), Ed Chang and Torrence Watson as Mizzou players who have entered the Transfer Portal since the end of the season.

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED

Brought to you by First Midwest Bank

Tags

Sports Director

I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU

Recommended for you