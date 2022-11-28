Missouri star wide receiver Luther Burden calmed fears among Tiger fans on Monday morning when he indicated on social media that he does not intend to leave the program. Embedded in a promotional message for his line of chips, Burden said, "I'm not going anywhere - Tiger for Life - MIZ!!!" Burden made the same post on his Instagram account as well.
I'm now playing with a CHIP on my shoulder in this Bowl Game! Let's Go To Work!!! I'm not going anywhere - Tiger for Life - MIZ!!! Go to Schnucks and grab a bag of LB3 Chips so you can snack like you have a CHIP on your shoulder during the Big Game too!!! #MIZZOU4LIFE🏈🐯 pic.twitter.com/oHrZ3j9EoC— luther (@lutherburden3) November 28, 2022
Burden's comments came a day after 247 Sports and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that his Mizzou teammate Dominic Lovett plans to enter the transfer portal. Lovett led Mizzou and was third in the SEC with 846 receiving yards this past season.
Burden was an all-purpose weapon for Mizzou as a freshman scoring 9 total touchdowns on a mix of receiving, rushing and punt returns. He came in as a consensus 5-star recruit and quickly became Mizzou's highest-drawing athlete on the Name, Image and Likeness market. Speculation had built among fans that Burden might want to leave the Tigers for more lucrative opportunities as college football programs scramble to create bigger and better N.I.L. deals for players.
Burden also indicated in his social media posts that he intends to play in Mizzou's upcoming bowl game, which is expected to be announced on Sunday December 5th.