COLUMBIA- Mizzou's star Freshman wide receiver Luther Burden may not play when the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs visit Columbia on Saturday. Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz revealed on Tuesday that Burden suffered an injury in the 2nd quarter of Mizzou's loss to Auburn.
Drinkwitz said the Burden is "questionable" for the Georgia game as of Tuesday. The plan is to continue to work with Burden during the week in hopes that will be healthy enough to play against Georgia.
Burden, who is also Missouri's primary punt returner, was instructed to only fair catch punts after the injury on Saturday. The nation's top-ranked wide receiver for the Class of 2022 coming out of high school, Burden has scored 3 touchdowns in his first four college games at Mizzou.
The Tigers and Bulldogs kick off at 6:30 pm on Saturday at Faurot Field.