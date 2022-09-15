COLUMBIA - The Capital City Cavaliers traveled to Columbia to take on the Hickman Kewpies and they looked good in all three phases of the game. Lydia Coulson was on the mound and she pitched all six innings giving up only one run.
The bats looked good as well as there were plenty of players on the Cavaliers that drove in multiple runs including a 2-run shot from Faith Karr in the 3rd inning. Maysen Karr also drove in two runs early in the game as the Cavaliers jumped out to a 5-0 lead. The Kewpies would get one run back from a Lucy Hurtado solo home run.
It was all Cavaliers after that as they put up eight runs in the last two innings of the game and would go on to win 15-1. Capital City's next game is Saturday, Sept. 16 against Marceline. Hickman's next game is at Jefferson City on Sept. 20.