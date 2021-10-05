LOS ANGELES- The National League Wild Card game has the Los Angeles Dodgers facing off against the St. Louis Cardinals in a "winner take all" game on Wednesday at 7:10 pm CT.
Adam Wainwright will take the mound for the Cardinals while the Dodgers are handing the ball to Mizzou baseball alum Max Scherzer to try to lead them into the divisional series.
While the Dodgers had a 100 plus win season this year, they still finished behind the San Francisco Giants by one game in the NL West.
The Cardinals, who had less than a 5% chance of making the playoffs back in early September, went on a 17-game winning streak to clinch the second wild card spot by seven games.
The Cardinals have now made the post season for the third year in a row after losing to the Washington Nationals in the NLCS in 2019 and losing to the San Diego Padres in the wild card game in 2020.
The Dodgers look to move on to the division series in order to defend their title after beating the Tampa Bay Rays in last year's World Series.