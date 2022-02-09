Mizzou Football will need a new Defensive Coordinator after the Carolina Panthers hired Steve Wilks on Wednesday. Wilks was Missouri's Defensive Coordinator for only one season.
Wilks will be the defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach in Carolina, per a press release from the Panthers. It's a homecoming for Wilks who not only is from Charlotte, he spent six seasons on the Panthers coaching staff from 2012 to 2017. That stint included one year as Defensive Coordinator in 2017.
At Mizzou Wilks' defense struggled out of the gate but showed improvement in the second half of the 2021 season. Ultimately the Tigers finished 105th in the country in total yards allowed on the season and yards allowed per game. They particularly struggled against the run, finishing with the worst rushing defense in the SEC and 124th in the country surrendering 227 yards per game on the ground.
Mizzou will now search for its third Defensive Coordinator since Eliah Drinkwitz became head coach. Ryan Walters, now at Illinois, led the Tiger defense in Drinkwitz's first season in 2020.