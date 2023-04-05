Missouri’s Noah Carter runs past Calvin Kapral to score

COLUMBIA- One of Mizzou's top performers from Dennis Gates' first season is returning for one more year in Columbia.  On Wednesday evening, Noah Carter indicated in a Twitter post that he will come back to the program for his final season of eligibility.

Replying to a tweet from Mizzou's unofficial student group "The Antlers", Carter tweeted "Let's run it back, Mizzou.  Can't wait for another go around!"

Carter averaged 9.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game this past season for the Tigers.  The transfer from Northern Iowa started 20 of 34 games last year, including Missouri's two NCAA Tournament games.  Carter scored 10 points and grabbed 6 rebounds in the Tigers' first March Madness win in 13 years when the Tigers defeated Utah State on March 16th in Sacramento.

