COLUMBIA — Mizzou Men's Basketball remained undefeated with a 92-85 win over Penn led by Noah Carter's 28-point performance.
The Tigers' first six baskets were all three-pointers, quickly building an 18-7 lead with strong shooting from Kobe Brown, D'Moi Hodge and Carter, who made three of the six shots from downtown.
The Quakers clawed back in front, however, pushing past a sweet lob from Tre Gomillion to Aidan Shaw by building a seven-point lead at 32-25. But Missouri went on an 8-0 run before halftime to close the gap, heading into the locker room tied at 43-43.
The second half featured even more scoring, with both teams shooting at least 50% from the field. But it was Missouri who pushed ahead, with Carter, Nick Honor and Tre Gomillion all scoring double-digit points in the second half.
The Tigers assisted 20 of their 28 made baskets in addition to committing just nine turnovers, which head coach Dennis Gates applauded after the game.
"Ending the game with 20 assists and 9 turnovers is a remarkable stat," Gates said. "I don't care what level you're playing at, to have a positive turnover-to-assist ratio like that, and still have some unforced turnovers in there, it's remarkable, and it shows an unselfish spirit."
Carter made six of his nine three-point attempts, shooting 8-15 overall from the field with eight rebounds (seven of which were offensive boards). Hodge, Honor and Gomillion each put up at least three steals and double-digit points in a strong end-to-end effort.
The Tigers are now 2-0 on the season, next taking the court on Sunday against Lindenwood at 5 p.m. CT at Mizzou Arena.